Sabrina Ionescu began the day by speaking at the Bryant family’s memorial service in Los Angeles on Monday. She finished it by making history and helping to secure Oregon’s win at Stanford, clinching a share of the Pac-12 title.
After speaking before 20,000 people on national television at Staples Center, the Oregon senior became the first player in male or female NCAA basketball history to reach 2,000 points, 1,000 assists and 1,000 rebounds in her career.
Ionescu had 21 points, 12 rebounds and 12 assists, securing her 26th career triple-double. Satou Sabally contributed 27 points and nine rebounds, securing a 74-66 victory over the No. 4 Cardinal.
The Ducks were ahead for most of the game, trailing for only 1:05. Stanford went cold at the end of the first quarter and the start of the second, missing 14 straight shots while Oregon went on an 11-0 run to stretch the lead to 20-10 in the second.
The Cardinal fought back in the fourth but never came closer than eight points. Ionescu responded by scoring on three straight possessions for the Ducks, securing Oregon’s second victory over Stanford this season.
Oregon heads into the final weekend of the regular season with a two-game lead over Stanford in the Pac-12 standings, ensuring that the Ducks will be the No. 1 seed in the conference tournament in Las Vegas beginning March 5.
Up next, the Ducks kick off their final weekend at home of the regular season by hosting Washington State on Friday.