For Oregon to punch the ticket to its first College Football Playoff ever, it needed to take care of business against a high-powered Arizona Wildcats team. Thanks to Marcus Mariota’s impeccable performance, that’s exactly what it did.

The stage for the 2014 Pac-12 championship was set in the brand new Levi Stadium in Santa Clara, California. The game featured unstoppable offenses that had each outscored their opponents by more than 80 points. The high-flying Duck offense averaged an unreal 547 yards per game while the Wildcats averaged an amazing 463 yards per game, respectively.

To kick off the game, Mariota led Oregon on a methodical drive that ended in a 34 yard Aidan Schneider field goal.

On the following kickoff, Arizona’s Tyrell Johnson fumbled, giving the Ducks great field position. Unfortunately, Mariota and the offense weren’t able to take advantage, kicking another field goal on fourth and goal.

The game remained a 6-0 stalemate for the next several drives until midway through the second quarter.

A solid punt return from Johnathon Loyd set the Ducks up to start the drive at Arizona’s 39 yard line. From there, the offense marched down and Mariota punched a rushing touchdown from seven yards out.

This touchdown marked the first of many for the Ducks, and they didn’t look back after this point. Not only was the offense pulling its weight, but the defense was locking down one of the most efficient offenses in the nation. The Ducks’ defense forced the first seven Wildcat drives to end in punts.

By the time Arizona’s offense had managed to score, they were already down 30-7. Any momentum they might’ve gotten from a 69 yard touchdown pass instantly vanished on the next Ducks’ drive.

Facing a first-and-10 on his 43 yard line, Mariota showcased his legendary improvisation skills with a 46 yard throw to Darren Carrington. This was another classic example of how his elusivity in the pocket can lead to huge gains downfield. Just one play later Mariota found Carrington again, this time for an 11 yard touchdown.

The defense continued to show up, causing another turnover on Arizona’s next offensive possession.

Oregon would go on to win the Pac-12 championship dominantly, 51-13. The Ducks won nearly every important statistical category, one of which being first downs. Oregon had 32 while Arizona could only manage 11.

Mariota had one of the best Pac-12 championship performances ever, throwing for 313 yards and two touchdowns, plus three more on the ground.

The Ducks will try to rekindle that championship magic on Saturday, Oct. 8, at 6 p.m.