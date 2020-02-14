Ruthy Hebard and Sabrina Ionescu were a power couple in Friday’s showdown against No. 7 UCLA.
The duo led the Ducks to their 11th straight win with an 80-66 victory over UCLA in Pauley Pavilion on Friday night, the team’s eight over a ranked team in its last 11.
Hebard led the Ducks with 30 points and 17 rebounds, recording her 51st career double-double. Ionescu finished with 18 points, seven rebounds and eight assists, surpassing 1,000 assists in her career.
The senior is just the fifth player in NCAA women’s basketball history to reach 1,000 assists. Ionescu joins Courtney Vandersloot, who also played for Kelly Graves at Gonzaga, as the only players in NCAA men’s or women’s history to reach 2,000 points and 1,000 assists.
Up next, Oregon takes on USC on Sunday at 1 p.m.