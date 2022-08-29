Oregon’s 2022 roster is solid once again, but one position group stands out. Linebackers Justin Flowe and Noah Sewell will not only be quarterbacking the defense, but will drive fear into the hearts of every offensive player. 2022 can be the year when we see these tremendously talented linebackers on the field together.

There’s only one way to describe Flowe’s play style: ferocious.

“Every time he comes on the field you can feel his presence and I always try to mask that because he’s always trying to one-up me,” Sewell said at media day, July 29. “It's like a back-and-forth competition and that’s what I need. He helps me to get better and I help him to get better.”

Flowe has always been a menace on the field, going back to his Upland High School days where he showcased terrifying hit power and superb tackling. There’s no reason he can’t get back to this high level of play if he stays healthy. However, that’s been a big if during his time in Eugene; the former 5-star linebacker has dealt with a myriad of injuries, including a torn meniscus in 2020 and a foot injury that kept him out nearly last season.

Flowe’s development slowed, but his potential to be a game-wrecker is alive and well. He made the Butkus Award watch list, given to the nation’s top linebacker. At media day Flowe confirmed his readiness to play.

“I feel really good, I feel mentally prepared. My body feels good. I'm just taking it a day at a time,” he said.

Sharing the honor of being named to the Butkus Award watch list is the unquestioned defensive leader, Sewell. He’s coming off a year where he led the Ducks’ defense with 114 total tackles, four sacks, two forced fumbles and an interception. If you ask any scout, they’d tell you he’ll surely be joining his brother Penei as a first-round pick in this upcoming NFL draft. With Sewell’s sideline-to-sideline speed, natural instincts and years of starting experience, he could have one of the greatest defensive seasons in program history.

“Noah Sewell always brings it to practice and brings it to everything. I try to bring the same energy and we both try to bring that energy every day,” Flowe said. “I feel it gets the backers ready and all of us ready as a unit. We just bring it every day because that’s what makes us different.”

Combining the fear of getting hit-sticked by Flowe with the punishing play style of Sewell will give offensive game planners nightmares. If Flowe stays available and Sewell continues on his superstar trajectory, opponents will struggle to run the ball and complete passes over the middle of the field. This will give defensive coordinator Tosh Lupoi the opportunity to wreak havoc on the opposing offenses and help control the pace of the game.

The ceiling is limitless for this dynamic duo, and the fanbase is exhilarated to see how dominant they can make the defense.