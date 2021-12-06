Oregon head coach Mario Cristobal held a team meeting Monday morning to inform his players he’s accepting the head football coaching position of the University of Miami, Matt Prehm, 247 sports, announced on Twitter.
The news confirms the flurry of rumors that have surrounded the Oregon program for the past two weeks. After four seasons as the front-man of the Ducks, Cristobal returns to his home state of Florida and his alma mater to embark on his third head coaching position, this time with the Miami Hurricanes.
The Hurricanes went 21-15 under the previous regime of Manny Diaz, who was fired this morning. He failed to win any bowl games in his two seasons at the helm and their last bowl win was in 2016 against West Virginia.
Cristobal will be tasked with bringing the Hurricanes’ program back to the glory it once reached during the Larry Coker era in the early 2000s.
During his time at Oregon, Cristobal went 35-13, leading the team to a bowl game each season, along with two Pac-12 championships. He reached his pinnacle with a 2020 Rose Bowl victory, where the Ducks took down the University of Wisconsin, 28-27.
In 2018-19, his Ducks beat Michigan State 7-6 in the RedBox Bowl, but lost to Iowa State in the Fiesta Bowl in 2020-21.
In his time at Oregon, Cristobal maximized its appeal, becoming a recruiting mogul. The Ducks had a top-20 recruiting class in all four seasons he coached and he helped attain the 2019 No. 1 defensive end in the country, Kayvon Thibodeaux.
His decision to take the job at Miami could lead to a succession of decommits from the Ducks program. Four-star quarterback recruit Tanner Bailey announced his decision to decommit from Oregon on his personal Twitter this morning, and that movement will continue in the days to come.