Head coach Dana Altman announced Wednesday morning that Chris Crutchfield will fill the vacant assistant coach role for Oregon men's basketball in 2021.
Crutchfield will assume the spot of Tony Stubblefield who was named head coach of the DePaul Blue Devils last week. Stubblefield spent a total of 11 seasons as assistant coach with the Ducks.
Coming off a head coaching job in 2020-21 with East Central University, Crutchfield brings years of experience to the table, with stints in some of the nation’s top programs dotting his resume.
Crutchfield is well known for his time under head coach Lon Kruger at Oklahoma from 2011-19. After beginning as the assistant coach, he was promoted to associate head coach in 2016.
Oklahoma basketball was 160-105 with Crutchfield on the coaching staff, reaching six NCAA tournaments, including a Final Four appearance in 2016. During his time there, he recruited and developed Trae Young and Buddy Hield, who were selected fifth and sixth in their NBA drafts, respectively.
Crutchfield was then hired as associate head coach for Arkansas where he helped the Razorbacks to a 20-12 record in the team’s 2019-20 campaign.
At Arkansas, Crutchfield played a pivotal role in recruiting, contributing to the Razorbacks top-five recruiting class according to ESPN. Co-SEC player of the year Mason Jones also developed under Crutchfield.
Crutchfield took a head coaching position the following year at East Central University, leading the Tigers to a 10-9 record in 2020-21.
Crutchfield’s coaching experience will take a new form next season upon his arrival in Eugene.