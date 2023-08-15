Eugene’s reputation as an international citadel of athletics grew again on Monday, as the World Athletic Association selected Eugene to host the 2026 World Athletics U20 Championships at Hayward Field. The facility, which has hosted events such as the United States Olympic Trials to NCAA Championships and IAAF World Junior Championships, completed a $200 million renovation in 2022 that saw new facilities added and improved with the goal of bringing international events to the city.
At the meeting, council President Sebastian Coe highlighted the appeal of bringing the competition across the globe saying, “We are grateful that so many around the world are interesting in hosting our events and we’re delighted with the quality of candidates we have had to choose from to host these World Athletic Championships over the next three years”.
The World Athletic Championships facilitate one of the highest levels of competition for track and field across the globe. With history dating back to 1983, the WAC was privy to world record holders across various events, including Jamaican sprinter Usain Bolt and British distance runner Mo Farah. In 2026, it’ll invite Olympic-level athletes aged 20 and under to the University of Oregon campus as the competition hosts its biennial series.
Hayward Field has hosted World Athletics events twice; the U20 Championships in 2014, and the senior competition was one of the first events to use the renovated facilities in 2022. University of Oregon President Karl Scholz emphasized the value of the competition to the school, saying in his acceptance statement that, “Hayward Magic inspires amazing performances on the track, generates meaningful collaborations in our research facilities and classrooms, and energizes fans, alumni and friends the world over.”
The University will partner with Tracktown USA and USA Track and Field to host the event, two organizations that were part of the group that put on the ‘22 WCH in Eugene. Tracktown USA, headquartered in Eugene, is responsible for organizing several national track and field events, including Olympic trials and USATF championships, over the past decade. Tracktown CEO Michael Reilly’s statement included a desire to “continue building the legacy from WCH Oregon22, and further our ongoing commitment to serving the world’s best athletes.”
For Eugene residents, it means more of the world’s premier athletics in their backyard, and it’ll be a welcome celebration of what makes the city special. Monday’s announcement comes on the heels of the USATF Outdoor Championships, hosted at Hayward in July, and ahead of the yearly Prefontaine Classic in September. Tickets for the latter are available at Tracktown USA’s website, gotracktownusa.com, and further information on the World Athletic U20 Championships will be released as it draws nearer.