Ty Hampton, a redshirt sophomore from the Oregon coast, dominated the field en route to a Pac-12 championship in the Javelin May 13 at Hayward Field.

Conditions were far from ideal as rain poured down throughout the entirety of the event.

But Hampton felt right at home with the weather.

“I’m from the south coast, so it did rain a lot more than this,” Hampton said. “This is pretty standard.”

Hampton’s win puts another stamp on the resume of the No. 1 ranked Oregon Javelin squad. The Ducks have been on a tear this season behind Hampton’s stellar performances.

However, the success of the squad is not only due to Hampton’s exceptional play. Hampton credited his teammates for motivating him to become a better overall athlete.

“We all feed off each other,” Hampton said. “It’s a very cohesive dynamic. I can’t ask for anything better.”

Hampton’s teammates Eric Lyon, Dalton Rasmussen and Asher Krauel each finished within the top seven in the Pac-12 Championship event, picking up a total of 22 points for the Ducks.

The win was especially meaningful for Hampton due to his battle with injuries over the past year. Hampton dealt with disc bulge in his L4 and L5 last season.

“It just feels good to be healthy for once,” Hampton said. “I’ve been waiting for my moment.”

Hampton’s college career has been limited due to a combination of injury and COVID-19 protocol preventing him from competing.

However, his moment is finally here and he is taking full advantage, already cementing himself as one of the top Javelin athletes in the nation.

Hampton will look to keep his momentum as the season inches closer to the Track and Field National Championships in early June.