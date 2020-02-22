Tom Gueant maintained his lead after the second day of Wyoming Desert Intercollegiate competition, finishing Round 2 6-under par. However, as a team, Oregon stumbled in the rankings, falling back to sixth place after finishing Friday in first.
It wasn’t all pretty for Gueant, who battled inconsistencies all day. He began the day by birdying two of the first four holes. But in the middle of the day, Gueant hit a rash of bogeys before steadying himself before making six pars in a row. Frusurantly, the sophomore hit a double bogey before ending the day with a birdie and in the top spot.
The rest of the team ended Saturday further behind. Nate Stember is tied for 27th and is even. Craig Ronne is tied for 51st place and is 4 over par. Both Yin Ho Hue and Kevin Geniza are 5 over par. Finally, Padriac Sim finished tied for 84th place and was 10 over par.
As a team, Oregon is in sixth place. Auburn and Charlotte are in first and second place, respectively.
Oregon will close the Wyoming Desert Intercollegiate on Sunday.