Tom Gueant had the best individual performance for Oregon this season, as he earned the team’s first top-five individual finish. After leading the tournament the first two days, Gueant fell to third place to end the tournament. As a team, the Ducks finished in fifth place.
In the 2020 season, Oregon had yet to produce any top-tier individual finishes. Gueant’s third place finish is a boost for the team as it had yet to put its stamp on any tournaments thus far this season. Gueant ended the tournant 6 under par.
The rest of the Ducks floated around the middle of the pack. Craig Ronne and Nate Stember both finished tied for 33rd place. They both shot 2 over par. Yin Ho Yue finished tied for 53rd place and was 6 over par. Veteran senior Kevin Geniza finished tied for 68th place and was 9 over par. Finally rounding out the pack was Padriac Sim who finished 103rd place and was 18 over par.
After ending Friday in first position, the Ducks tumbled all the way to sixth place on Saturday. The team rebounded slightly on Sunday, finishing in fifth place overall in a crowded field of 21 teams. This was one of the team's better performances this season.
Oregon will have a break until March 8 to participate in the Bandon Dunes Championship.