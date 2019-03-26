In Oregon’s 30th annual Duck Invitational, senior Ryan Gronlund took home his first collegiate victory, marking the third consecutive year an Oregon Duck has won the tournament.
As a team, the Ducks finished in second place, ending 7-over at the Invitational, which they hosted at the Emerald Valley Golf Club in Creswell, Oregon. Seniors Sam Foust and Edwin Yi finished in the top-15 at 10th and 13th place, respectively.
On Monday, the Ducks finished rounds one and two tied for first place with Oregon State. Oregon shot 2-under in round one and a 3-over 291 in round two to reach the tie.
Gronlund was just two shots off of first-place after day one, finishing in second place. Both Foust and Yi finished tied for sixth place with both ending with even par the same day. Junior Kymer Li shot a career-low even-par 72 in the tournament’s first day as well.
On the final hole of day two, Gronlund made a birdie to win the individual title by one shot over Hawaii’s Cameron Kaneko. His first-place finish is the 10th individual title in Oregon’s history of the 30-year tournament.
Foust’s final day score of 2-over 74 came after shooting even par through the first 10, but then falling 3-over after the next seven. A birdie on the final hole earned him a tied finish at 10th place.
Yi tied for 13th place after a bogey on holes 17 and 18 earned him a final score of 3-over 75.
Oregon will travel to Stanford, California, this upcoming weekend to take part in the three-day Goodwin tournament.
