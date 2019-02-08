One month into the indoor season, the Ducks have 15 top-20 times in the NCAA. The women of Oregon are ranked No. 6 in the nation while the men are No. 19.
Half the team traveled to Albuquerque, New Mexico, for a sprinting and jumping focused Don Kirby Invitational. The other half traveled north to Seattle, Washington, for the throws and distance oriented race at the Husky Classic.
In the fastest section of the men’s 200 meters, redshirt senior Crayvon Gillespie not only won, but he set a school record of 20.73 seconds, good for 12th in the NCAA this season. Former Duck Damarcus Simpson previously held the mark of 20.78, set in 2017. Gillespie’s teammate Oraine Palmer finished in 20.96.
Long jumper Tristan James placed third in his premier event. James jumped 25 feet, 2 inches on his fourth attempt. He just edged out his former teammate Damarcus Simpson, who went 25 feet, ¾ inches on his second jump.
“Progress is always one of my biggest goals,” James said prior to the meet. “The expectations at Oregon here is high, so I’m excited to have another chance to go get those records and titles.”
James is No. 3 all-time on Oregon’s indoor list while Simpson still hold the top spot. James’ jump put him just inside the top-16 qualifying standard, now No. 14 is his 25 foot, 6 and ¾ jump in Arkansas a few weeks ago.
Jonathan Harvey, a junior from Tracy, California, finished runner-up overall in the 400 meters. He ran 48.58 seconds in the third preliminary heat, but Drake Murphy of Stephen F. Austin finished one second faster in the following heat.
Oregon will wrap up both the Don Kirby invite and the Husky Classic with more events tomorrow afternoon.
Follow August Howell on Twitter @howell_august