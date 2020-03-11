Senior Kevin Geniza completed the Bandon Dunes Championship on Tuesday with a career-best finish at 4-under, his second career top-five finish — his first coming last year at the same event, the Bandon Dunes Championship. He ended Day 1 of the tournament tied for fourth and finished in second place.
Before his record finish, he started the final day slow. He shot a double bogey, a birdie and bogey in his opening holes. The senior found his stride and went the next eight holes on par before shooting a bogey that dropped him back down to par, but it was enough to land him in the second place spot, one stroke behind UCLA’s Devon Bling in first at 1-under.
Sophomore Tom Gueant recorded a top-10 finish, tied for seventh with four other players after starting the tournament tied for 12th place. He finished at an even 71 with 12 pars out of 14 holes throughout the round and ended on a birdie on the last hole to finish 1-under for the week.
As a team, the Ducks finished their week in Bandon with a third-place overall finish and shot 6-over in the final round despite harsh shooting conditions and 2-over for the tournament.
Oregon will have next week off before returning to the course on March 23 to begin the two-day Duck Invitational, hosted on its home turf in Eugene.
