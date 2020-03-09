Oregon senior Kevin Geniza led the team after Day 1 of the Bandon Dunes Championship on Sunday after shooting a 2-under 69 and currently stands tied for fourth place in the individual standings.
Geniza started the day by netting four straight pars, followed by a birdie and bogey at holes 10 and 11. He then headed into his last five holes of the day at even par and shot a par-4 second hole and a par-5 third hole, but ended his last hole on a bogey at four to finish at 2-under par.
Sophomore Craig Ronne is the next up on the leaderboard, sitting tied for No. 20 at 1-over par after he went 2-under his last seven holes to bounce back from the 6-over his first five holes.
After the first day, the Ducks sit in the top five at fifth place heading into the second round starting Monday morning.
Follow Carly on Twitter @carlyebisuya.