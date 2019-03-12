Highlighted by junior Kevin Geniza’s best career finish, the Oregon men’s golf team earned a ninth-place finished at this week’s Bandon Dunes Championship in Bandon, Oregon.
As a team, the Ducks finished 27 over and placed two individuals within the top-10 finishers at the Bandon Dunes Course. Geniza (73-72-71) finished tied for third, his career best, followed by redshirt senior Ryan Gronlund (75-68-75) who tied for ninth.
On Sunday, Oregon concluded the first round of the championship with a ninth-place finish, shooting 13 over. After the first day of competition, Geniza led the Ducks, shooting a 1-over 73 and tying for ninth place. Following him was freshman Tom Gueant, who shot a 2-over 74 to end the day tied for 14th.
After tying for 22nd in the first round, Gronlund shot a 4-under 68 in the second round and moved his standing to a tie at seventh place. As a team, Oregon shot 2 over and remained in ninth place, this time tied with Oregon State. Geniza, who shot an even-par of 72, fell to a tie at 13th place, while Yin Hoe Yue shot a career-best with a 2-under 70 and moved up from tied at 37th to tied at 19th.
In Tuesday’s final round, the Ducks shot 12 over and kept their tying, ninth-place finish with Oregon State. Geniza shot a 1-under 71 after ending his play with three birdies in the final six holes. Gronlund shot par on the last seven holes after shooting 3-over in the front nine to finish the weekend tied for ninth.
Competing individually, Yue led the Ducks through all three days and finished tied for 16th by shooting 2-over 74 on Tuesday.
The Ducks will take a week off before hosting the 30th Duck Invitational at the Emerald Valley Golf Club March 25 and 26 in Creswell, Oregon.
