Men’s golf ends streak, places eighth at Trinity Forest Invite

The Oregon men’s golf team wrapped up the Trinity Forest Invitational on Tuesday, finishing in eighth place overall in Dallas. The Ducks were 8-over par after the three-day event, snapping their streak of 15-straight top-five team finishes. Florida topped the other 12 schools competing, shooting 17-under. Ryan Gronlund was the …

Highlighted by junior Kevin Geniza’s best career finish, the Oregon men’s golf team earned a ninth-place finished at this week’s Bandon Dunes Championship in Bandon, Oregon.

As a team, the Ducks finished 27 over and placed two individuals within the top-10 finishers at the Bandon Dunes Course. Geniza (73-72-71) finished tied for third, his career best, followed by redshirt senior Ryan Gronlund (75-68-75) who tied for ninth.

On Sunday, Oregon concluded the first round of the championship with a ninth-place finish, shooting 13 over. After the first day of competition, Geniza led the Ducks, shooting a 1-over 73 and tying for ninth place. Following him was freshman Tom Gueant, who shot a 2-over 74 to end the day tied for 14th.

After tying for 22nd in the first round, Gronlund shot a 4-under 68 in the second round and moved his standing to a tie at seventh place. As a team, Oregon shot 2 over and remained in ninth place, this time tied with Oregon State. Geniza, who shot an even-par of 72, fell to a tie at 13th place, while Yin Hoe Yue shot a career-best with a 2-under 70 and moved up from tied at 37th to tied at 19th.

In Tuesday’s final round, the Ducks shot 12 over and kept their tying, ninth-place finish with Oregon State. Geniza shot a 1-under 71 after ending his play with three birdies in the final six holes. Gronlund shot par on the last seven holes after shooting 3-over in the front nine to finish the weekend tied for ninth.

Competing individually, Yue led the Ducks through all three days and finished tied for 16th by shooting 2-over 74 on Tuesday.

The Ducks will take a week off before hosting the 30th Duck Invitational at the Emerald Valley Golf Club March 25 and 26 in Creswell, Oregon.

