Oregon first baseman Gabe Matthews announced via an Instagram post on Wednesday afternoon that he has signed a free agent deal with the Los Angeles Angels.
The news comes just a day after teammate Kenyon Yovan signed a deal with the Angels. Both went unselected in the 20-round MLB draft, despite having standout years for the Ducks.
Matthews started the season slowly but quickly caught fire, ending his final season in an Oregon uniform with a .322/.449/.559 batting line.
“Dreamed of this opportunity since I was a little kid,” Matthews wrote in the Instagram post. “I have signed a FA deal with the LA Angels. Thankful for the Los Angeles Angels Organization and those around me who have supported me along the way. Let’s get work!”
Matthews finishes his Oregon career with a .294/.412/.453 line over five seasons. He set multiple all-time Oregon records, including hits, doubles and RBIs.