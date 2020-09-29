In the wake of the Pac-12’s cancellation of 2020 fall sports, Ducks fans should realize that not all is lost. Football will return, and when it does, the Ducks will host a plethora of new personalities on the sideline and the field alike.
One of the most notable additions comes with the hiring of offensive coordinator Joe Moorhead. The former Mississippi State head coach will offer even more experience and depth to the Ducks’ already-strong coaching staff.
Moorhead began his journey as a graduate assistant at the University of Pittsburgh. His one season with the Panthers was followed closely by stints at Georgetown, Akron, Connecticut and his alma mater, Fordham University.
In 2015, Moorhead received his first power-five coaching opportunity at Penn State University, filling the offensive coordinator position under head coach James Franklin. In the year before, the Nittany Lion offense generated 348.4 yards per game. In 2016, with the help of Moorhead, the Penn State offense boosted itself to an average of 432.6 yards per game.
Two seasons later, Moorhead replaced Dan Mullen as the head coach at Mississippi State, beginning a period of his career fraught with ups and downs.
Moorhead led the 2017 team to 8-4 and tied the school record for most wins under a first-year coach.
The following season, Moorhead’s Bulldogs struggled after the team’s depth took a major hit when 10 players faced eight-game suspensions for academic violations.
After finishing 6-7 in 2019, Moorhead was relieved of his duties as head coach.
On January 21, 2020, the University of Oregon brought Moorhead on as the offensive coordinator and quarterback coach.
With his arrival in Eugene, Moorhead is faced with a unique opportunity. Losing several key offensive players to the draft, including former quarterback Justin Herbert and four starting linemen, the Ducks can expect some holes on the offensive side.
It will be Moorhead's prerogative to rebuild the team, but with a deep class of returners and recruits alike, he will have many of the tools necessary to do so.
“It’s just exciting to be around a group of kids who embrace coaching, who love the process and come out and work hard every day,” Moorhead said.
The first step will be settling the quarterback dispute. Sophomore Tyler Shough, Cale Millen, dual-threat Boston College transfer Anthony Brown and four-star recruits Robby Ashford and Jay Butterfield will be fierce competitors in pursuit of the keys to the offense.
“They’re all very eager. There’s a lot of talent,” Moorhead said. “And they’re intelligent and very coachable,” said Moorhead.
Filling the gaps on the offensive line will be equally important. With the departure of all five starting linemen, including Outland Trophy winner Penei Sewell, Moorhead will need to start from scratch.
If the offensive line rebuild is successful, the run game will continue to be a threat as well. With the help of returning running backs CJ Verdell and Travis Dye, the Oregon offense could lead a fast paced, multi-faceted attack to flatten any defense in the Pac-12.
Even with the loss of former receiver Juwan Johnson, the Oregon offense will still have plenty of weapons out wide. In addition to returners Jaylon Redd, Mycah Pittman and Johnny Johnson III, the Ducks added four-star recruit Kris Hutson and USC transfer Devon Williams, leaving no doubt about their ability to punish opponents through the air.
“He’s got a lot of length, a lot of speed,” Moorhead said about Williams. “He’s a guy that can get open and create separation and he catches the ball very well, so he’ll certainly have ample opportunity.”
When Pac-12 Saturdays return in November, Moorhead’s offense will be at center stage.