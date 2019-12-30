PASADENA, Calif. — Football used to be just a hobby for Shane Lemieux.
Lemieux, at 6 years old, grew up in a single-parent household after his parents divorced. He was tasked with raising his 4-year-old sister, Danielle, as his mother, Christy, was working extra shifts as a nurse to provide for them. Lemieux remained the man of the house until he was 11 years old, when Christy brought her future husband, Mike Meluskey, into Lemieux’s life.
Mike was not the only father figure that came into Lemieux’s life. Along with Mike came his father and Lemieux’s step-grandfather Zigmund Meluskey. Zigmund would serve as not just a step-grandfather to Lemieux, but an inspiration, father figure and the one who helped introduce Lemieux to the game of football.
“Both of them did a phenomenal job of raising me,” Lemieux said. “I didn’t really have a hobby, because I was always raising my sister and taking care of my mom. When I was introduced to football, it was everything for me. It was another opportunity for me to go hang out with my friends and it was something for me to do on the weekends.”
The AP Pac-12 All-Conference first team offensive lineman was taught not only football, but toughness as well.
Mike and Zigmund, according to Lemieux, are true cowboys, as the duo would rope cows and ride mustangs. And Zigmund even played football back in his heyday. Being taught football and toughness by his new father figures helped Lemieux when he began his football career in the eighth grade.
Zigmund remained one of Lemieux’s biggest supporters, but also one of his biggest critics.
“He expected so much of me,” Lemieux said. “When we didn’t go to the Rose Bowl, when we didn’t beat Washington State in my earlier years, he would always get on me.”
On April 12, 2018, Lemieux’s life changed when Zigmund passed away at the age of 77 in his home in Yakima, Washington.
Lemieux admitted that these have been the hardest two year of his life. Even though his grandfather is no longer physically in his life, he has not forgotten the first lesson that he was taught.
Whether it was pulling weeds, plowing a driveway full of snow or hustling people in pool, Zigmund always taught Lemieux to do things until they were perfect.
“The first thing he taught me was if you’re going to do it, then do it 100% right,” Lemieux said. “He’d always tell me, ‘If you’re going to do something then do it 100% of your effort and you do it to the best of your ability or don't do it at all.’”
Those words stuck with Lemieux as he elected to return to Oregon for his senior season.
In his final season, Lemieux has registered 51 consecutive starts on the offensive line, which is tied for the fifth-longest streak among current FBS players. He also graded out as the 11th-best overall lineman and the third best at his position in the Pac-12, according to Pro Football Focus.
“He was raised to be tough, hard working, driven, determined and you see it in his style of play,” offensive line coach Alex Mirabal said. “The way he carries himself as a man and the way he carries himself as a player, obviously, is based on those guys that influenced him growing up, and we benefit from that.”
Being reliable and a leader has stemmed from the days when he was the man of the house and looking after those around him. Now, he uses those skills on the football field.
“I’m a protector, that’s my role in my life,” Lemieux said. “Whether it's protecting Justin [Herbert] or protecting this culture and building these brotherhoods, so I’m able to have the best relationship ever with them. That’s really set me up for what my role in this life is and what I’m supposed to be doing with my life.”
Now, the protector of a family and a quarterback is only two days from playing in a dream game. Lemieux grew up watching the Rose Bowl with Zigmund and their family every New Year’s Day. What was once a hobby is now becoming a dream, but Lemieux may not have been here without the guidance of his grandfather and family.
“Every game I’m praying to my grandpa to give me strength,” Lemieux said. “I know when I walk into Autzen [Stadium] or whatever stadium I’m in, he’s up there, he’s helping me and I know that for a fact. If he was here today, he would be on top of the world.”