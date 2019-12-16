Matthew Knight Arena was packed as 11,705 fans cheered on the Ducks as they took on UC Riverside on Monday.
Freshman Jaz Shelley led the Ducks in an 84-41 win against UC Riverside, breaking a program record with 10 3-pointers.
With Satou Sabally on the bench, Shelley made her first career start and finished with 32 points, a team high and the most by any player on the Oregon roster this season. Shelley was 10-14 from the 3-point range, passing Erin Boley who previously held the record with nine 3-pointers in a single game.
The Ducks had a slow start offensively, finishing the first quarter 17-9, but Ruthy Hebard fired up the team in the second quarter by scoring three straight baskets and stretching the lead to 25-13. The Ducks finished the half 38-22 after a layup by freshman Holly Winterburn.
Shelley dominated in the third quarter, making five 3-pointers, including a buzzer beater to close the period.
Sabrina Ionescu, while slightly overshadowed by Shelley’s performance, secured her 20th career triple-double. Ducks fans roared in the fourth quarter as Ionescu collected a defensive rebound and pushed the ball to Taylor Chavez who scored, and Ionescu attained the last assist needed to extend her own NCAA record for triple-doubles.
Up next, the Ducks host Kansas State at Matthew Knight Arena on Saturday at noon.