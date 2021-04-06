According to a report by 247Sports, freshman guard Jalen Terry announced that he will put his name into the transfer portal on Monday.
Terry, a Flint, Michigan native, appeared in 20 games for the Ducks this season, averaging 2.9 points per game on only 2.6 shot attempts. He struggled to earn a consistent role, averaging 11.6 minutes per game.
Terry was Oregon basketball’s highest recruit coming into the 2020 season. According to ESPN Top 100, he was a four-star recruit, the 88th overall in his class, and the 20th overall point guard.
With starting point guard Will Richardson playing north of 35 minutes an outing — and playing all 40 on several occasions — Terry fell out of Oregon’s rotation and only played four minutes in the March Madness tournament.
Terry joins Center Chandler Lawson as the second Duck to announce their intentions to transfer out of the program in the last week. With his departure, the backup point guard position is up for grabs. Amari Hardy will presumably fill that role, should he elect to stay one final year. Aaron Estrada who transferred into the program last season also in line to see time as the backup point guard.
While Richardson has yet to announce his decision on whether to return for his senior year, Terry’s transfer likely signals a return.