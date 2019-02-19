Taylor Chavez is the only active freshman on the Ducks.

She comes off the bench to fill in for the best backcourt in the country. She steps out in front of the biggest crowds in the Pac-12. She plays for the No. 2 team in the country.

Yet, Chavez doesn’t feel the pressure.

“I feel like it takes a lot of pressure off of me,” Chavez said. “I feel like there’s no expectations because it makes it easier for me to play my game where in a way I can rely on them but I am still trying to match them as well.”

A lot of that pressure is lifted off her shoulders by her teammates, specifically the backcourt duo of junior Sabrina Ionescu and senior Maite Cazorla. Chavez is soaking in every second of her time with the two veterans.

Chavez doesn’t take days off. She spends 30 minutes after each practice and an extra hour some nights, especially on off days, in the gym. Ionescu, the national point guard of the year in 2017-18, has taken the freshman under her wing, joining her in her outside-of-practice sessions.

“I think she’s just gained more confidence and really realizing that she’s a key player for us and we need her to win,” Ionescu said. “She’s putting in work, always doing extra. I think that’s gonna pay off.”

Cazorla and Chavez have a give and take relationship, with the senior and freshman learning from one another. Cazorla has been teaching Chavez layups and movement around the basket as Chavez adjusts to the physicality and speed of college basketball. Meanwhile, Chavez is teaching Cazorla her floaters, a shot that the freshman has showcased in her first season.