Taylor Chavez is the only active freshman on the Ducks.
She comes off the bench to fill in for the best backcourt in the country. She steps out in front of the biggest crowds in the Pac-12. She plays for the No. 2 team in the country.
Yet, Chavez doesn’t feel the pressure.
“I feel like it takes a lot of pressure off of me,” Chavez said. “I feel like there’s no expectations because it makes it easier for me to play my game where in a way I can rely on them but I am still trying to match them as well.”
A lot of that pressure is lifted off her shoulders by her teammates, specifically the backcourt duo of junior Sabrina Ionescu and senior Maite Cazorla. Chavez is soaking in every second of her time with the two veterans.
Chavez doesn’t take days off. She spends 30 minutes after each practice and an extra hour some nights, especially on off days, in the gym. Ionescu, the national point guard of the year in 2017-18, has taken the freshman under her wing, joining her in her outside-of-practice sessions.
“I think she’s just gained more confidence and really realizing that she’s a key player for us and we need her to win,” Ionescu said. “She’s putting in work, always doing extra. I think that’s gonna pay off.”
Cazorla and Chavez have a give and take relationship, with the senior and freshman learning from one another. Cazorla has been teaching Chavez layups and movement around the basket as Chavez adjusts to the physicality and speed of college basketball. Meanwhile, Chavez is teaching Cazorla her floaters, a shot that the freshman has showcased in her first season.
“I was like, ‘all right, I’ll help you and you’ll help me,’” Cazorla said. “She usually works on her shot after practice. She works hard.”
Chavez describes the team as being tight-knit, which could be attributed to the smallest roster in the Pac-12 (10) and just nine healthy players.
“We all hang out as a team and if one person is going to dinner we’ll invite everyone,” Chavez said. “There’s not really any sort of cliques.”
The 2017-18 Arizona Gatorade Player of the Year didn’t travel very far from home but she’s been met with an international experience in Eugene. From playing with Spaniard Cazorla, Australian Morgan Yaeger and German Satou Sabally, who Chavez lives with along with Satou’s younger sister Nyara, who is sitting out this season with a knee injury.
Chavez is learning several German words and even hears the Sabally sisters chat during games in their native tongue. Her relationship with fellow freshman Nyara has been a special one too.
“She’s just always motivational,” Chavez said. “She’s the first one to walk up and high five everyone and say good job and she likes to point out the good stuff you do in the game.”
The national spotlight naturally added a sense of fame for the team.
Members of the Ducks have their faces plastered on posters around the university campus as part of an advertising campaign, bringing attention to a team not normally noticed.
“It’s pretty cool,” Chavez said. “I’m always getting snapchats from everyone. It’s weird being at a small college town, but it’s nice.”
Even with her larger-than-life image, the pressure doesn’t affect Chavez.
