Freshman Briana Chacon led Oregon to its best showing of the week in the final round of the Bruin Wave Invitational on Tuesday.
Chacon tied the Bruin Wave International single-round record with a 5-under 67, leading the No. 16 Oregon women’s golf team to a third place tie with Northwestern at the San Luis Obispo Country Club.
The Ducks improved by five strokes from Monday’s second round performance and had the best score in the field with a 2-over 290.
Chacon’s performance bumped her up six spots on the individual leaderboard and finished in fourth place overall, the best finish by a Duck this season.
The Whittier, California, Native started off by making a birdie on the first hole and back-to-back birdies on holes 6 and 7 to shoot 3 under on the front end. She opened the back nine with three birdies in four holes and was 6 under through her first 14 holes.
Sofie Kibsgaard Nielsen was the third Duck inside the individual top 20 by finishing tied for 19th. Nielsen struggled at the start with four straight bogeys, but bounced back with two birdies in the next three holes and just one more bogey during the remainder of the round.
The Ducks have now finished in the top five in five of their six events in the 2019-20 season.
Next up, Oregon will hit the road to compete at the Wildcat Invitational in Tucson, Arizona, on March 9.