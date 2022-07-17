Fred Kerly, Marvin Bracy-Williams and Trayvon Bromell swept the podium of the World Athletics Championship 100m men's final on Sunday.

The sweep is the first in the World Athletics Championships since 2019 when Liu Hong, Qieyang Shenjie and Yang Liujing swept the women's 20km race walk in Doha.

It is also the first time in either the Olympics or World Athletics Championships since 1991 in Tokyo that a team has swept the 100m men’s, when Carl Lewis led the US in a sweep, taking gold.

“It felt amazing. I got the work done this time around and the gold medal means more than anything,” the first place finishing Kerly said. “It's amazing to do it on home soil with the home crowd behind us. It's a wonderful blessing to get a clean sweep.”

Kerly’s professional career began in the 400m where he won the Division 1 title in 2017 while at Texas A&M. The next year he won gold in the Diamond League 400 before transitioning to the shorter 100m race during the COVID sports hiatus of 2020.

“If it wasn't for 2020 I wouldn’t be in this position, I might still be in the 400,” Kerly said. “This win means I can do 100, 200 and 400m. I got a medal in 400m and 100m. There's only one next. I approach the 200m by getting rest today and tomorrow and get the job done Monday morning.”

After winning four of the seven qualifying heats, the United States entered the semifinal round with an unprecedented group of four contenders including the three medal recipients and teammate Christian Coleman who came in second to Kerley’s 10.02 in the semifinal at 10.05.

“It was about three guys getting on the same accord,” Bracy-Williams said. “To say it is one thing, to do it is another. It feels great to get my first gold medal at home and with an American sweep.”

Bracy-Williams, who left track and field briefly to pursue a career in football, spoke on the partnership he has with Bromell who suffered an achilles injury in 2016 which almost forced him away from the sport.

“I’ve been in the trenches with that guy [Bromell] since day one,” Bracy-Williams said. “To see him come back and fight like hell and get a medal, how can you not [be proud]?”

Bromel echoed the message of unity, praising Kerly and Bracy-Williams.

“I know Marvin, I know Fred, they're great people,” Bromell said. “The expectation is always winning; that's our mentality, we want to win gold.”

The medal-receiving trio of Bromell, Bracy-Williams and Kerly, along with Christian Coleman, who finished sixth in the 100m final, are expected to represent the US in the Men’s 4x100 relay starting Friday, July 22.