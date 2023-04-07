Aaron Flowers revealed his commitment to University of Oregon late Friday afternoon via Twitter. The senior at Forney High School in Texas chose Oregon over other competitive entries such as USC, Baylor, Oklahoma, Arkansas and Alabama. He is also the first player to commit since Jaxson Jones on Jan. 29.

After visiting campus in March, the senior left feeling comforted and inspired by the hospitable environment that the Ducks staff offered. He told On3 on April 4 that “they’re really personal and it’s like family. We talk about everything, we talk in group chats and it’s fun to talk with them.”

“They’ve been hard on me, especially Dan Lanning,” Flowers said. “The head coach is really on me, the whole staff really likes me and they’re texting me every day, calling me and FaceTiming me, and showing true love.”

Standing at over six feet, 190 lbs, Flowers marks four out of the Ducks’ current six commitments in the 2024 class ranked as four-star prospects. He also represents a strong defensive lineup for next year's season.

However, he has also been described as a “versatile defensive back.” 247Sports’ Gabe Brooks described Flowers as "good-sized defensive back with experience at multiple spots in the secondary and traits to move around. Pushing 6 feet with a near-6 1/2-foot wingspan and above average mass relative to position projection.”

According to the On3 Industry Ranking, this raises the 2024 recruiting class to No. 10 and rated by 247Sports as the No. 109 player in the 2024 class, and the No. 9 safety.

He joins Jordan Anderson, Tyseer Denmark, Fox Crader, Jones and A.J. Pugliano as 2024 recruits to commit to Oregon.