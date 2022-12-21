Oregon continued a successful signing day with the addition of four-star running back Dante Dowdell on Wednesday.

Dowdell verbally committed to Oregon on May 13, and now it’s official. He received late offers from Penn State and Texas A&M, per 247Sports, but he stuck with the Ducks in the end.

“A shade under 6-foot-2 and 208-pounds, Dowdell provides the Ducks with a physical style of north-south running and the ability to contribute sooner than later upon his arrival in Eugene,” Cooper Petagna of 247Sports wrote in a May scouting report. “Although Dowdell isn’t known for his home-run hitting ability, he does possess excellent short area burst explosiveness and excels on his ability to produce yards after contact.”

Dowdell comes out of Picayune Memorial High School in Mississippi, where he recorded 2,165 yards and 31 touchdowns his senior year. In total, he rushed for 5,301 yards and 65 touchdowns in his high school career. He’s ranked by 247Sports as the No. 6 running back and No. 151 overall recruit nationally.

With Bucky Irving, Noah Whittington and Jordan James set to return next year, Dowdell might not make a huge immediate impact, but he certainly could be a big part of Oregon’s offense further down the line. At the very least, he gives Oregon even more depth at the running back position than they already had, and potentially a future cornerstone player.