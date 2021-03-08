Tanner Bailey, a four-star quarterback out of Gordo High School in Alabama, announced via his personal Twitter on Monday that he has committed to Oregon.
Bailey, who will graduate high school in 2022, recently paid a visit to Eugene. He said he speaks daily with Oregon head coach Mario Cristobal and offensive coordinator Joe Moorhead. Bailey also said that Alabama and South Carolina were recruiting him heavily.
The 6-foot-1, 195-pound Bailey is ranked by 247Sports as the No. 9 passer in the nation and No. 219 prospect overall. While the Ducks still have an open competition at quarterback with Anthony Brown still in the mix, their depth of the position was severely hurt by Tyler Shough transferring to Texas Tech.
“I love the coaching staff, all the way from top to bottom,” Bailey said of Oregon. “They’ve made me feel like a priority since day one.”
On 247sports.com, Bailey was described as having “a nice smooth motion with good anticipation and instincts.”
The success and trajectory of the Oregon program factored heavily into his decision.
“They also win a lot of games, and that was one of the big reasons I chose them,” he said. “I want to win, period. I don’t care how or where. I hate losing more than I love winning!”
Bailey also plays baseball, and hit three home runs in a state playoff game in 2020, according to his Instagram. If he chooses to play baseball as well, he would join Robby Ashford as a dual-sport athlete for Oregon.