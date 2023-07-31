Four-star quarterback prospect and top class of 2025 recruit Akili Smith Jr. has committed to the University of Oregon. The announcement came on Monday via his Twitter page. Smith Jr. currently attends Lincoln High School in San Diego and is ranked as the No. 62 recruit in the class of 2025 and No. 5at the quarterback position.
As a Sophomore, Smith Jr. passed for 2,432 yards and 29 touchdowns. Smith Jr. is seen as a dual-threat quarterback and is an essential addition to Oregon’s 2025 recruiting class which now ranks third nationally according to 247sports.com. Smith Jr. will join a group of four other quarterbacks to recently commit to the University under new offensive coordinator Will Stein.
Smith Jr. is seen as a potential replacement for Oregon quarterback Bo Nix, who will play his final year of college football in 2023.
Smith Jr. is the son of former Oregon quarterback and first-round pick Akili Smith. “I’ve always wanted to go to Oregon,” Smith Jr. said. “When I evaluated everyone equally, Oregon was the best option for me.”