Oregon men’s basketball head coach Dana Altman has added yet another quality prospect.
Late Friday morning, 2020 four-star point guard Jalen Terry announced he will be joining the Ducks next season.
The Mount Morris, Michigan, native was originally committed to nearby Michigan State, but backed out of his commitment. Then, he visited Oregon in mid-December in what would be his last official visit.
Terry chose the Ducks over the likes of Louisville, LSU and Iowa State.
The second ranked player in Michigan, 10th ranked point guard nationally and 57th overall player according to 247Sports, Terry is the Ducks’ 18th best recruit of all time.
With Payton Pritchard graduating following the 2019-20, Altman was in need of a secondary ball handler and playmaker for the 2020-21 season behind sophomore Will Richardson.
Standing at 6-foot-1, 160lbs, Terry is not a physically imposing player. What he’s missing in strength, he makes up for with speed and quickness. He plays an athletic, up-tempo brand of basketball and possesses great ball handling.
He has the ability to create shots for himself at all three levels, while also being able to find teammates. While his 3-point shooting will need some improvement, he can present defenses with a multitude of problems.
“He is one of the quickest and most skilled guards in the 2020 class,” wrote one ESPN analyst. “Jalen has a big-time upside.”
Terry is the first recruit in the Altman’s 2020 class and figures to be a contributing player when next season begins.