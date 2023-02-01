Oregon football received one notable commitment on Wednesday’s signing day: four-star cornerback Rodrick Pleasant. The high school senior announced his decision on a live stream.

“Coach [Dan] Lanning is a great guy and whenever we talked, he always emphasized how much they want me,” Pleasant said. “They see me as a game changer and a player they want to get snaps not just on defense, but offense and returning kicks.”

The 5-foot-11, 180-pound Pleasant is currently finishing school at Junipero Serra High School in Gardena, Calif. He’s now the 39th member of the class of 2023 to commit to Oregon. He’s ranked by 247Sports as the No. 9 cornerback recruit in the country, as well as the No. 91 player overall. He had several other offers on the table, including Pac-12 rivals UCLA, USC, Utah, Washington and Cal.

Pleasant said he has a close relationship with Oregon defensive backs coach Demetrice Martin, which influenced his decision.

“I still remember my official visit there and how much Oregon opened my eyes. That was when I knew Oregon could be home for me,” Pleasant said. “I loved the atmosphere and the fan support. Oregon really has everything you need to be successful and they put so much into the athletes. That was big for me.”

Pleasant is also expected to compete in track, where he’s one of the fastest sprinters in the country. The coaches’ willingness to let him do both sports, as well as Oregon’s strong business program, were additional factors that solidified Pleasant’s choice.

“Oregon is Track Town USA, and they have the best facilities in the country,” he said. “At Oregon, they really encourage you to double-sport and that was great. They love two-sport athletes there, and the football coaches were adamant about me doing both.”

Oregon missed out on five-star Nyckoles Harbor, who ultimately chose South Carolina. But Pleasant is still a strong addition and bolsters a remarkably strong recruiting class for the Ducks.