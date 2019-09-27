After a tumultuous back-and-forth series of events, sophomore wideout and former USC Trojan Devon Williams seems to have finally found a home for himself in Eugene.
Just two days after announcing his intent to transfer to Oregon State — and being officially announced as a Beaver on Oregon State football’s official Twitter account — Williams declared Friday afternoon on Twitter that he would instead be transferring to Oregon.
Williams originally intended to commit to the Ducks, but ultimately decommitted after former Oregon head coach Willie Taggart left for Florida State. He later committed to USC where he played his freshman year, racking up four catches for 87 yards and a touchdown.
“I should have gone there from the jump,” Williams told 247Sports.
The 6-foot-4 receiver and California native from Antelope Valley High School was ranked the nation’s No. 6 wide receiver and a four-star prospect by 247Sports in the 2018 recruiting class.
It remains to be seen how early the dynamic pass-catcher will be eligible to play for the Ducks, but with his size and athletic prowess he is sure to be a contributor in years to come.