After entering the transfer portal last month, Oregon native Chase Cota announced his commitment to the Oregon Ducks Friday evening via his Twitter. The former 4-star recruit from Medford, Oregon now gets to spend his final year at a school with many close ties.
Chase’s father, Chad, was a starting safety for the Ducks from 1991 to 1994. Chad is also a member of the Ducks Hall of Fame and was a key member of the Ducks’ 1994 “Gang Green” defense.
The Cota-Oregon family tree also includes Brady Breeze, Chase’s cousin. Breeze was the Rose Bowl MVP in 2020 and was drafted in the seventh round of last year's NFL Draft.
Oregon was one of Cota’s top schools in his first recruiting process but ultimately chose to join Chip Kelly’s Bruins. In four seasons, Cota tallied over 800 yards and six touchdowns. His sophomore year, easily his best, was the only year he played in more than 10 games.
His commitment adds more competition to a position group with many missing pieces from the 2021 roster.
Cota brings a veteran presence to an otherwise young wide receiver locker room. Expect him to fight for a starting spot against a talented group of sophomores in Troy Franklin, Dont’e Thornton and Kris Hutson.
Cota’s transfer brings Oregon's total to six, as Lanning looks to re-staff a roster that has lost eight scholarship players to the portal themselves.