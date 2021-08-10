Longtime Ducks assistant head coach Jodie Berry was promoted to women's basketball associate head coach on Tuesday morning.
The decision was made by head coach Kelly Graves, who has worked with Berry for the last 16 seasons dating back to their days coaching the Gonzaga Bulldogs.
Graves addressed the media after the announcement showing his appreciation for his deserving friend. He added that he trusts Berry with everything and that her relationships that she’s built off the court with the players have been monumental to the program.
In her time at Oregon, Berry specialized in opponent scouting while also serving as the team's post coach. Both her and a few of the post players that she coached are large reasons for Oregon's recent success in women’s basketball.
Berry coached current Chicago Sky player and former Oregon All-American Ruthy Hebard from 2018 to 2020, and current Washington Mystic Jillian Alleyne from 2015 to 2016. Both players are known for being dominant presences in the post in their times in college and the WNBA.
Before Oregon, Berry served multiple positions with Gonzaga including director of women’s basketball operations and assistant coach. During her time in Washington, Berry coached five WNBA players and five all-americans.
With Berry’s increased role on the staff, Oregon will look to make the post game a bigger part of the team’s recipe, especially with players like Nyara Sabally and Sedona Prince.
Oregon is in the early stages of training camp currently, with the season set to tip off in November.