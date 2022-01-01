This story will be updated.
According to a Thursday, Dec. 23 report from Kevin Draper of The New York Times sports section, Alberto Salazar has lost his appeal of a ban by the U.S. Center for Safe Sport for sexual misconduct. Salazar was a former track and field coach for the Nike Oregon project — a track and field program founded by Nike based in Beaverton, Oregon.
A photo of Salazar from his collegiate days can be found displayed over an entrance to an upper seating level in Hayward Field.
Salazar was already serving a four-year ban from track and field for doping before he was permanently banned from the sport in July 2020. His appeal of the charges was unsuccessful.
The details of the offenses were unclear for Salazar who was at the forefront of the sport for the last 40 years. Salazar won both the New York and Boston Marathons and competed in the Olympics in 1980 and 1984.