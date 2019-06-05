Former Ducks first baseman Mia Camuso has found a new landing spot at the University of Louisiana. Camuso exited the team in January 2019 and has been in the transfer market ever since. She now will team up with fellow Oregon transfer Megan Kleist. Kleist was a standout All-American pitcher for the Ducks for three seasons.
Over her career at Oregon, Camuso put up a .319 batting line in 120 games played, recording 65 runs, 71 RBIs and three home runs.
In 2018, her last season competing as a Duck, she had a .294 batting average. She added a home run and 24 RBI’s. She also participated in eight fall games where she hit two home runs.
As a freshman, the first baseman hit .341, led the team with 14 doubles and scored 39 runs. She was named to the Women's College World Series All-Tournament team, the All-Pac-12 third team, Pac-12 All-Freshman team, and first team All-Region.
“Mia will bring championship experience to our team," Louisiana coach Gerry Glasco said in a press release. "She played a key role on two Pac-12 championship teams and helped lead Oregon to the WCWS. ... She is a leader, winner and competitor who exemplifies the type of athlete that we need here at Louisiana to help our program reach its highest potential.”