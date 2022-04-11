Former Oregon forward Nyara Sabally was drafted by the New York Liberty with No. 5 pick, in the first round of Monday’s WNBA draft. After being drafted by the Liberty, Sabally will join Sabrina Ionescu, who the Liberty took No. 1 overall in 2020.

Sabally attended Oregon for four years but only played in two seasons due to consecutive knee injuries that derailed her freshman and sophomore campaigns — limiting her from sharing the court with her older sister Satou. In her final game with the Ducks, Sabally posted 31 points, 12 rebounds and 7 blocks in a performance that cemented her position as a top draft prospect.

In her two full seasons, Sabally played in 47 games, 41 of which she started. She averaged 14.2 points per game, 7.5 rebounds and 1.3 blocks per game over those two seasons.

After being drafted by the Liberty, Sabally joins her sister, Satou Sabally, Ionescu, Ruthy Hebard, Jillian Alleyne and Taylor Lilley as the sixth active Duck in the WNBA.

The WNBA season starts on Friday, May 6, 2022.