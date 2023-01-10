Former Fresno State safety Evan Williams announced his commitment to transfer to Oregon on Tuesday via Twitter. He is the younger brother of former Oregon safety Bennett Williams, who just finished a long career with the Ducks.

Williams played four seasons for Fresno State but decided to spend his final year of eligibility at Oregon after entering the transfer portal. In 10 games with the Bulldogs last season he had 69 tackles with four pass breakups and a sack.

Williams is the seventh FBS transfer for the Ducks this offseason, giving Oregon 95 projected players in 2023.