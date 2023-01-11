Oregon football landed another high-profile transfer on Wednesday, as former South Carolina defensive lineman Jordan Burch announced his commitment to the Ducks.

Burch, 6-foot-6 and 275 pounds, was a five-star recruit in the class of 2020. He played three seasons for the Gamecocks, collecting 105 total tackles including 60 his junior year. He entered the transfer portal on Jan. 5. According to Max Torres of Ducks Digest, he visited Eugene over the weekend, during which the Ducks made the deal official.

Burch is the ninth transfer Oregon has added this offseason. Among the other notable transfer commitments are Jestin Jacobs, Connor Soelle and Khyree Jackson. He’ll join fellow edge rushers Mase Funa, Anthony Jones and Emar’rion Winston on Oregon’s squad. The Ducks have also recently signed highly regarded defensive line recruits Matayo Uiagalelei, A’Mauri Washington, Ashton Porter, Terrance Green, Johnny Bowens and Blake Purchase.

Charles Power of 247Sports projected Burch as a future first-round draft pick in his high school scouting report.