A week ago, the University of Oregon had its Pro Day in front of a handful of NFL scouts. Former players from the 2021 roster got a chance to boost their draft stock in hopes to hear their names called over the three-day span starting on April 28.

Joining the NFL draft hopefuls on Friday was former Oregon dual-sport athlete Devon Allen.

Allen last played football in 2016, where he had four catches for 141 yards and a touchdown while dealing with multiple knee injuries. More recently, Allen has been focusing heavily on his track and field career. He finished in fifth and fourth place in the 110-meter hurdles over the past two Olympics.

At the Ducks’ Pro Day, he wowed the scouts with his blazing 40-yard dash times. He started training for his football comeback just over two months ago, working on running routes and regaining the fundamentals. His Pro Day was more than impressive, as only a week later, he signed his three-year contract with the Eagles.

His track career is far from over, as he looks to improve upon his Olympic finishes while still pursuing his NFL dream.

“The goal is to get ready for Worlds, compete at Worlds, win, break world records, do the whole thing,” Allen said. “Then, July 18, when the Worlds are done, go to [NFL training] camp… I have visions in my head to make it work. And I feel like that is quite possible.”