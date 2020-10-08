Boise State graduate-transfer Jordan Happle has joined the Oregon football program for the upcoming 2020 season. The 5-foot-11 safety announced his decision on his personal Twitter account on Monday.
“First I would like to thank all of the schools that reached out to me since entering my name in the transfer portal,” he said. “But after some long conversations and prayers about it, I will be going HOME to fulfill my dream of becoming an Oregon Duck.”
Happle has played in Oregon before, back when he was a three-star safety at Jesuit High School in Portland.
He committed to Boise State in 2016 and opted to redshirt before playing 13 games the following year in 2017. He played under Andy Avalos, who was the defensive coordinator for Boise State at the time before being hired onto Oregon head coach Mario Cristobal’s staff last offseason. Happle made his first career interception against Oregon in the Las Vegas Bowl and finished the 2017 season with 15 tackles.
Happle made 24 tackles and four tackles-for-loss in 2018. Though his junior year was limited to five games due to injury, he still posted 22 tackles and one tackle-for-loss.
He came into this year with the expectation that he would be the starting safety for the Broncos, but he instead chose to transfer from the program in late September after graduating from Boise with a degree in criminal justice.
Happle is certainly a welcome addition given the recent news that Brady Breeze will be opting out. With all the movement this offseason however, the Ducks will likely have to do some shuffling around in the secondary.