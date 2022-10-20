The UCLA Bruins lost a key piece to their depth on the offensive line. Earlier this week, head coach Chip Kelly announced that Tyler Manoa would be placing himself in the transfer portal as a graduate transfer.

“I want to thank UCLA football and Bruin nation for such an awesome experience over the past five years. Through the good, bad, and ugly of UCLA. Over my time of being at UCLA I’ve built relationships and created memories that I will always remember.” Manoa Tweeted. “After much thought and consideration I’ve decided I will be using my redshirt year this season and have placed my name in the transfer portal as a graduate transfer.”

Coming out of St. Francis High School in Mountain View, Calif., Manoa was recruited as a defensive tackle and was ranked 26th in the nation at that position according to 247Sports.

He committed to UCLA in 2018 and had been recruited by former head coach Jim Mora.

His first years in Los Angeles were spent on the defensive side where he played 45 games over four seasons in a reserve role. This season he switched sides of the ball to add depth at the left tackle position.

Days after his departure was announced, Manoa chose his next destination.

“Thank you to my Heavenly Father for everything he has planned out for me,” Manoa Tweeted. “Thank you to Coach Jim Mora and @CoachDHilliard for believing in me like they did back in 2018, the original UCLA staff that recruited me.”

Manoa will be reunited at UConn with the staff that made him want to attend UCLA in the first place.

With Manoa’s departure there’s a notable absence in the backup left tackle spot. For now, the only 2nd string tackle is redshirt junior Siale Taupaki. If either starter Garrett DiGiorgi or RaiqwonO'Neal get injured, the Bruins will be in deep trouble.

While depth may be an issue in the future, their starting offensive line isn’t. “(Chip) Kelly and offensive line coach Tim Drevno have gotten the most out of this OL and they are putting on a clinic.” Bruin Report said. “Kelly is not afraid to run the ball first and run it to death but has figured out his OL has a knack for being great pass blockers. We can really see that by the fact that Kelly tries to settle his way into a game with the passing attack. I am excited for this Oregon game, how will this OL handle such a hostile environment.”

The Bruins will travel to Eugene for a highly contested matchup on Saturday, Oct. 22, at 12:30 p.m.