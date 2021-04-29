In the wake of former Oregon defensive coordinator Andy Avalos’ departure, Tim DeRuyter wasn’t seen as a likely candidate to fill the vacancy. Mississippi State defensive coordinator Zach Arnett and Georgia’s Glenn Schumann led the pack of likely hires while Oregon’s own Ken Wilson and former safeties Keith Hayward joined the list of candidates on the tail end.
DeRuyter’s hiring may have come as a surprise, but given his track record, it checks out. DeRuyter brings ample experience, spanning far beyond his time at Cal. The 58-year-old enters the program as the oldest coach on staff, carrying 32 years of collegiate coaching experience in his pocket.
In 2016, the year before DeRuyter’s hiring at Cal, the Golden Bears had the worst scoring defense in the Pac-12, spotting opponents an average of 43 points per game. In the years following, under DeRuyter and head coach Justin Wilcox, the Cal program elevated into one of the top defenses in the conference, coming within reach of Oregon, Washington and Utah, and doing so with far less talent and recruiting prowess.
By 2019, the Cal defense allowed just 21 points per game, ranking fourth in the Pac-12. In four years under DeRuyter, the Golden Bears halved their points against average.
DeRuyter has proven that he can turn a lackluster defense into a competitive unit. Now, he arrives in Eugene with a far deeper talent pool than he dealt with in Berkeley. The Ducks, ranked the top recruiting force in the Pac-12 for three consecutive years, have over 30 four-star athletes and four five-stars on the active roster. Cal, on the other hand, had only four four-star commits in the entirety of DeRuyter’s tenure.
The strength of this year’s unit comes from an area DeRuyter knows well: the linebackers. DeRuyter has developed several NFL talents at the position, including recent Cal star Evan Weaver and former Super Bowl MVP Von Miller, who he coached for one season at Texas A&M.
This season, DeRuyter walks into one of the stoutest linebacker rooms in program history, and arguably one of the nation’s best. With two former five-star athletes, Noah Sewell and Justin Flowe, accompanied by senior Isaac Slade-Matautia and Mase Funa, the Ducks’ linebacker unit should flourish under DeRuyter.
Former five-star edge rusher Kayvon Thibodeaux is also reported to be mixing in with the linebackers on certain packages, bringing on a new look for Oregon defense.
“We’re going to have four-down capability with KT [Thibodeaux] and Mase [Funa], and having outside linebackers as stand-up edge guys,” DeRuyter said. “Typically we’ll play with two inside linebackers like we’ve done here in the past.”
Just weeks into spring camp under DeRuyter, Thibodeaux has already seen changes in the way he’s lining up. The former five-star has been mixed in at the outside linebacker spot, a pivot from the true defensive end role he occupied under Avalos last season. DeRuyter took a strikingly similar approach all those years ago at Texas A&M with Miller.
“As we’ve seen crossover tape, [Thibodeaux is] probably the first person I’ve seen in a while that has the explosiveness off the edge like Von [Miller],” DeRuyter said. “The ability to bend, the pass rush value. Really excited about him.”
The DeRuyter defense will also feature a “star” linebacker. A “star” is a physical, speedy player hanging back between the linebackers and the secondary. One who can get involved against the run and make it tough on receivers running routes over the middle. Safeties Verone McKinley and Jamal Hill seem like natural fits to spend time in the new role, in addition to their normal spots at free safety and the nickel.
Hill feels the transition has been smooth overall, even given the changes in scheme and playbook.
“It’s been pretty simple for me,” Hill said. “I feel like my football knowledge is growing every day, so I’m starting to see the concepts easier.”
Dissimilar to last season, the cornerback positions this year will be filled with young talent. DeRuyter will rely on Mykael Wright and DJ James at the boundary corner positions. With young cornerbacks, communication takes precedence.
“We go from the classroom to the field,” James said. “The communication on the back end is good. No matter who’s in [or] who’s not in, everyone is dialed in to what’s going on in this new defense, and it’s exciting.”
With DeRuyter’s defensive transition appearing seamless thus far, and more talent than ever dotting the sidelines of Autzen Stadium, the Ducks’ defense is poised for a potentially elite display in 2021.