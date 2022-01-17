For the first time since 2014, Oregon fans had a rooting interest in the College Football National Championship. While soon-to-be Ducks’ head coach Dan Lanning was coaching his final game with the Georgia Bulldogs, onlookers from the Beaver State turned to their televisions in search of a glimpse into the future.
Lanning’s prized defense held the Alabama Crimson Tide to 18 points — a full 21 below their season average points per game — in route to a championship title.
The 35-year-old’s top-ranked defense scored as many touchdowns as the Alabama offense, putting the final nail in the Tide’s coffin with a last-minute Kelee Ringo pick-six.
The Dogs’ defensive showcase in the National Championship marked a fitting end to one of the most dominant seasons in NCAA history. Lanning showed Oregon fans exactly what he can do.
“Now it’s full steam ahead Oregon, everything Oregon, and it was the minute that I left that field,” Lanning said.
He added: “Getting to go back there and finish that the right way, I think spoke volumes to what I hope we can do here at Oregon and recreate.”
While he’ll walk into Eugene without years of head coaching experience like the Mario Cristobals and Willie Taggarts of the world, he carries with him a track record chalk-full of success, particularly on the defensive side of the ball.
Through Lanning’s four years at Georgia, his defenses never left the SEC’s top four in scoring defense, or the nation’s top-20. This season, the unit reached peak potential, allowing only 9.5 points per game — a statistic that led the conference, as well as the nation.
Former Oregon head coach Mario Cristobal laid a foundation for strong defensive play but left much to be desired in scoring defense. The No. 14 Ducks stooped to its lowest point in the category since 2017, spotting opponents an average of 25 points per game.
Ducks fans can expect to see this number decrease, and perhaps drastically.
Oregon doesn’t have Jordan Davis, but there’s no lack of talent up front. The Ducks became a pass-rushing powerhouse under Cristobal, and by building on the same bedrock, Lanning will have an opportunity to create yet another elite defensive front.
“A lot of people say, ‘Well, the standard can change because you can’t play defense the way that you used to,’ and ultimately, for me, I’m going to say, ‘Why not?’” Lanning said. “‘Why can we not adapt? Why can’t we recreate?’ If you have a group of men that believe in that, then great things can be accomplished.”
From linebackers to the line, the Oregon program will return several key defensive athletes — Noah Sewell, Popo Aumavae, Justin Flowe, Bradyn Swinson, Jeffrey Bassa, Mase Funa and Brandon Dorlus — each of which could reach new heights in the Lanning era.
“For the players that we have, the caliber of men that we have on this team that are excited to compete, I think they share a vision of what we can be here and what this program can become,” Lanning said.
Dorlus will provide physicality up the middle, keeping offensive lines off-balance while linebackers Sewell, Funa, Flowe, Swinson and Bassa pour around the edges to make hits on the quarterback and stymie ground attacks.
Lanning’s staff has already tapped into the transfer portal, as well, adding highly-rated lineman Taki Taimani from Washington.
Georgia had 49 Sacks in 2021, 31.5 of which came from linebackers. The Bulldog defense ranked third nationally in rushing yards allowed per game (81).
In the secondary, the future is bright. At Georgia, Lanning flexed his ability to read opposing air raids and shut down chunk yardage passing plays.
From 2020 to 2021, the Bulldogs jumped from 88th in the nation to No. 3 in passing yards allowed per game (172).
With the exception of sophomore nickel Jamal Hill, the Ducks return a largely untested secondary, as Dontae Manning and Trikweze Bridges will compete for starting roles. The addition of Colorado transfer Christian Gonzalez will help to remedy a lack of game experience.
While a new era will soon begin in Eugene, excitement is more than justified. Lanning’s track record serves as proof of his potential, and with a chance to put his own unique fingerprint on Oregon football, it’s natural to say the team is in good hands.