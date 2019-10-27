Oregon football jumped to No. 7 in the AP Top 25 rankings after its win against the Washington State Cougars 37-35 Saturday night.
With the then No. 9 Auburn Tigers and then No. 5 Okhlahoma Sooners both losing, Oregon had a perfect opportunity to jump higher in the rankings and can now make a push for the College Football Playoff.
Just four more regular season games remain for the Ducks. Head coach Mario Cristobal knows the Ducks are going to have to play better after their close call with Washington State.
“We play with passion but when it spills over and becomes emotion,” said Cristobal, “You do some things that are out of character.”
The Oregon secondary struggled to contain the explosive Washington State passing game, and let quarterback Anthony Gordon pass for over 400 yards and three touchdowns.
The once stingy Oregon defense has given up 66 points in its last two games. They will have to get back to their old form as they face a USC team averaging 31 points per game, and riding a comeback win against the Colorado Buffaloes.
The Ducks will head down to Los Angeles and play a USC team that beat them the last time they faced off in 2016.