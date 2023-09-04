2022.1.19.EMG.SOH.FootballChange-1.jpg

Four-star linebacker prospect and class of 2024 recruit Brayden Platt has committed to the University of Oregon. The announcement came via a live stream on the 247sports YouTube channel. Platt currently attends Yelm High School in Washington and is ranked as the No. 72 overall prospect, No. 8 linebacker and No.1 player in the State of Washington for the 2024 class.

In the 2022-2023 season, Platt registered 50 total tackles and five tackles for loss over eight games, and will soon join a talented 2024 recruiting class in Eugene that is ranked No. 14 nationally. 

Platt announced his commitment on his mother's birthday with an O-shaped birthday cake with green and gold confetti draped across it. Platt expressed that his relationships with Ducks’ coaches were a significant reason for his commitment.

"For me, the biggest reason I picked Oregon is because of the coaching I will be getting and family atmosphere and culture," said Platt. "The coaches played a huge role".

Aside from the football field, Platt also participates in track and field and will be bringing his talents to "TrackTown U.S.A." in 2024. 

