Ducks guard Maite Cazorla (5) thanks fans following the game. Oregon Ducks women’s basketball takes on Oregon State University at Matthew Knight Arena in Eugene, Ore. on Feb. 15, 2019. (Ben Green/Emerald)

After securing the Pac-12 regular-season title outright this weekend in a sweep of the Arizona schools, No. 6 Oregon women’s basketball stays at No. 6 in the AP poll for the second week. Oregon beat an unranked Arizona Friday night, before fighting for a seven-point 66-59 win over then-No. 21 Arizona State on Sunday.

None of the teams in the top-eight moved in this week’s poll, with Baylor still in the No. 1 spot followed by UConn at No. 2 and Louisville at No. 3.

In the Pac-12, Stanford remains at No. 7 while Oregon State dropped two to No. 11 after falling to then-No. 21 Arizona State, which moved up one to No. 20. UCLA remains at No. 25 headed into the conference tournament. 

With their Pac-12 title, the Ducks secured a No. 1 seed in the upcoming Pac-12 Tournament and a bye in the first round. They will play an eight-seeded Arizona or a nine-seeded USC in the quarterfinal on Friday at 2 p.m.

