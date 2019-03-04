After securing the Pac-12 regular-season title outright this weekend in a sweep of the Arizona schools, No. 6 Oregon women’s basketball stays at No. 6 in the AP poll for the second week. Oregon beat an unranked Arizona Friday night, before fighting for a seven-point 66-59 win over then-No. 21 Arizona State on Sunday.
None of the teams in the top-eight moved in this week’s poll, with Baylor still in the No. 1 spot followed by UConn at No. 2 and Louisville at No. 3.
In the Pac-12, Stanford remains at No. 7 while Oregon State dropped two to No. 11 after falling to then-No. 21 Arizona State, which moved up one to No. 20. UCLA remains at No. 25 headed into the conference tournament.
With their Pac-12 title, the Ducks secured a No. 1 seed in the upcoming Pac-12 Tournament and a bye in the first round. They will play an eight-seeded Arizona or a nine-seeded USC in the quarterfinal on Friday at 2 p.m.
