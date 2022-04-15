Like on Thursday, it didn’t come easy for the Ducks in Friday’s matchup against Washington. However, Oregon battled and emerged victorious, beating the Huskies 8-6 to clinch the series victory.

The Ducks trailed for the majority of the game, but a five-run eighth inning fueled another impressive comeback win. Logan Mercado was fantastic in relief after starter Isaac Ayon was ejected, and Oregon received multi-hit performances from six different hitters.

The game sped along at the beginning, getting through the first two innings in a total of just 16 minutes. Oregon and Washington were tied entering the third.

The Ducks finally struck in the top of the third. Jack Scanlon and Tanner Smith drew walks, and Brennan Milone hit an RBI infield single with two outs.

The 1-0 lead didn’t last long. An error by Sam Novitske and a pair of singles put two runs on the board for the Huskies, giving them a 2-1 lead in the bottom of the third.

Ayon struggled badly in the fourth inning. He gave up a double, walked three consecutive batters and gave up a run-scoring single as Washington extended its lead to 5-1.

The Ducks’ offense, which has been resilient for most of the season, quickly powered Oregon back into the game. Colby Shade hit a big two-run shot in the fifth, cutting the Huskies’ lead in half. It was a much-needed blast for Shade, who’s been cold at the plate recently.

Ayon’s first pitch in the bottom of the fifth hit Johnny Tincher on the shoulder. The umpires promptly ejected Ayon, deeming that the hit was intentional. There had been no prior warnings. Oregon head coach Mark Wasikowski argued with the umpires, and Ayon merely shook his head as he exited the field.

A source told the Daily Emerald that there had been jawing between Ayon and Tincher earlier in the game.

Mercado replaced Ayon and set down the Huskies in order, ending the inning with a strikeout.

In the sixth, Mercado gave up a pair of singles. He nearly escaped the inning unscathed, but catcher Josiah Cromwick threw the ball into left field on a rundown, allowing a run to come home.

It was the second unearned run charged against Oregon on the day as Washington extended its lead to 6-3.

The eighth inning was a disaster for the Huskies, with the Ducks once again proving their resilient ways. Anthony Hall ignited the rally by leading off with his second triple of the series. Subsequent singles by Novitske and Cromwick cut the Washington lead to 6-4 and put Oregon in business.

Gavin Grant then laid down a sacrifice bunt, which the Huskies threw into right field. A single by Shade tied it up, and a two-run hit by Milone shot the Ducks in front 8-6. It was a five-run inning when all was said and done, as Oregon completely flipped the narrative of the game.

Mercado retired the Huskies in order in the eighth, extending his streak to eight consecutive outs. He made it through four innings without allowing an earned run, giving up just two hits and not walking anyone.

Closer Kolby Somers shut the door in the ninth, earning a save for the second straight day. It capped another gutsy win for the Ducks, who have now won four straight.

Oregon (23-11) will look to complete a sweep of Washington (16-17) Saturday at 2 p.m.