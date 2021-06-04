The Eugene Emeralds beat the Vancouver Canadians 10-5 at Ron Tonkin Field on Friday. Simon Whiteman collected four hits and Brandon Martorano homered in the victory. There was ugly play on both sides, as the two teams combined for seven errors. The win puts the Emeralds up 3-1 in the six-game series, and holds their one-game lead for first place in the High-A West.
The Canadians struck first against Travis Perry, who made his first start of the season for the Emeralds after pitching six games in relief. An RBI single put them up 1-0 in the first, and a leadoff homer against Perry in the second made it 2-0.
The Emeralds got a runner to third in each of the first three innings but didn’t score, even going as far as loading the bases in the third.
They finally broke out in the fourth. Martorano got the scoring started with a solo homer, and then a walk, a single, a fielding error and a sacrifice fly brought home three more runs for the Emeralds as they took a 4-2 lead.
After Perry stranded two runners in the bottom of the fourth, the Emeralds’ offense got going again in the fifth. Logan Wyatt drew his second walk of the game, Tyler Fitzgerald doubled and Franklin Labour drove in Wyatt. With two outs, Javeyan Williams came through with a single to make it 6-2.
Perry wound up pitching four innings, allowing two runs (one earned) on five hits and a walk while striking out two.
The Emeralds made two errors in the bottom of the sixth with Taylor Rashi on the mound. With one out, a two-run double got the Canadians back in it, and a two-out single made it a one-run game, 6-5.
Bryce Tucker pitched 1 2/3 scoreless innings to hold the 6-5 lead, working around two walks.
The Emeralds added some insurance in the top of the ninth. After they drew back-to-back walks to lead off the inning, Labour hit a two-run double. With two outs, Williams furthered the damage with an RBI single to give the Emeralds a three-run lead. He stole second, and Simon Whiteman singled him home to make it 10-5 as Eugene put up a four-spot.
Chris Wright allowed a leadoff single in the bottom of the ninth, but recorded back-to-back strikeouts to close the door on the 10-5 victory.
The Emeralds (18-10) will look to clinch the series win on Saturday at 7:05 p.m.