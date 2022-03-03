On Thursday, March 3, the University of Oregon announced the creation of the Official NIL Marketplace of the Oregon Ducks, the first licensed school marketplace in college sports. The marketplace will provide support to Oregon student-athletes.

“The Oregon Ducks Marketplace provides an efficient process to allow UO student-athletes to connect with those wishing to offer opportunities, benefitting them and continuing Oregon’s leadership role in all NIL-related endeavors,” Oregon athletic director Rob Mullens said.

Oregon also announced its partnership with Opendorse, a NIL company that “provides technology to the athlete endorsement industry.”

“Starting today, Oregon fans have a single place where they can directly support their favorite student-athletes with NIL opportunities,” Opendorse CEO Blake Lawrence said.

Along with the new NIL marketplace, Oregon will receive all the benefits of Opendorse’s platform including its content, education and compliance:

For content, “student-athletes are equipped with access to on-demand video and photo content through drag-and-drop media libraries, one-tap publishing technology, and real-time analytics.”

For education,“student-athletes receive brand value assessments, live consultation sessions with industry leaders, and on-demand access to the NIL Masterclass, an education series featuring experts on brand building, monetization, and financial literacy from leading brands including Meta, Twitter, the Players' Tribune, Overtime and more.”

And lastly, for compliance, “student-athletes can automatically disclose NIL activity details to their institution to ensure eligibility.”

This new marketplace is now open for any Oregon student-athlete.