Oregon softball stayed undefeated Friday in Houston in a 4-2 comeback victory over University of Houston, powered by a fifth inning home run by Mya Felder and 4.2 innings of no-hit ball by Samaria Diaz.
Haley Cruse started the game with a leadoff double in the first. She then scored on Terra McGowan’s sacrifice fly after Allee Bunker’s single, putting the Ducks up 1-0 early. They wouldn’t score again until Felder’s two-run shot in the fifth that put Oregon up 3-2. Ariel Carlson’s two-out double in the sixth inning added a key insurance run, giving the Ducks a two-run lead that they would hold for the win.
The third inning was unfamiliar territory for the Ducks, as they found themselves trailing for the first time all season. Houston’s Charese Wyatt tied the game with an RBI double, and later scored on an RBI single. Houston would manage just three hits in the game, all off of Oregon starter Brooke Yanez.
New Mexico State transfer Samaria Diaz threw 4.2 innings of no-hit ball, relieving Yanez of her duties during the third-inning Houston rally. She tallied six strikeouts, leading the Oregon pitching staff to its fifth double digit strikeout game this season.
Houston starter Logan Hulon went the distance, surrendering four runs on eight hits with two strikeouts.
Jasmine Sievers was the only Duck to pick up multiple hits, but Felder led the way with two RBIs, recording her first game with multiple RBIs as a Duck.
The Ducks stay in Houston Saturday to play a doubleheader against Dayton at 11 a.m. and Houston at 1:30 p.m.