The University of Oregon was planning on allowing a limited group of people to attend the Oregon football spring game on Saturday, May 1, including fans, family members and friends of players and coaches. Due to Lane County being placed at the extreme level of COVID-19 risk by Oregon governor Kate Brown, fans will no longer be admitted for the spring game.
Lane County will be placed at extreme risk on Friday, the day before the spring game.
The information that the school wouldn’t be able to allow fans in the stadium at the spring game was confirmed by an Oregon Ticket Office employee. The game will still be played without fans. The decision to not admit fans in the stadium was based on the state of Oregon and Lane County’s health departments. The new restrictions have forced the stadium to stay empty during the game.
The Ducks got a taste of fans again when 1,500 people attended Oregon’s first scrimmage back in mid-April.
Fans can now only watch the spring game on the Pac-12 Network broadcast. The game is set to be played at 2 p.m. at Autzen Stadium.